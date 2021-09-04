Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.34 and its 200 day moving average is $267.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

