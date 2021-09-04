Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,579 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 7,772,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

