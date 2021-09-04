Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,670 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $130.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

