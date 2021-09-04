Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 4,337 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

