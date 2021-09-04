Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $110,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average is $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

