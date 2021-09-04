Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $271,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,185.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.31. 1,374,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,940. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.