Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,334 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

