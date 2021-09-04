Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,501 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $332.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $333.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

