Sandy Spring Bank Sells 793 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

WM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $155.40. 1,419,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.