Sandy Spring Bank Sells 837 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

NYSE LH traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $309.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.