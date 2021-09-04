Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.97. 318,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,643. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

