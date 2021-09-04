Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,457,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,253. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

