SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

