Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,647,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

