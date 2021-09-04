Savix Market Cap Hits $347,818.16 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00010417 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $347,818.16 and $8,743.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,326 coins and its circulating supply is 67,139 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

