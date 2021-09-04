ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Position Reduced by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,159 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.28% of ScanSource worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $243,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.