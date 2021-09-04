Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €143.33 ($168.62) and traded as high as €154.70 ($182.00). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €154.40 ($181.65), with a volume of 548,234 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €144.58 ($170.10).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.