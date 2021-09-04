ScPrime Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $8,814.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00065190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00182691 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,252,961 coins and its circulating supply is 37,569,350 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.