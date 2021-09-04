Secret Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $120.55 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00496657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01049961 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

