Seedify.fund Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00007062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $49.77 million and $2.86 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.