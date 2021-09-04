Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

