Sei Investments Co. Purchases 279,591 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Yum China worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.