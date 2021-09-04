Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,240 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $278.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

