Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Life Storage worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSI opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

