Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,575 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Chemed worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $24,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chemed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chemed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $478.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.07. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,766. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

