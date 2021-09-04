Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.61 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

