Selfkey Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $48.83 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

