Sentinel (DVPN) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and $137,020.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,045,756,534 coins and its circulating supply is 4,398,295,025 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

