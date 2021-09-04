Sessia (KICKS) Achieves Market Cap of $364,449.73

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $364,449.73 and approximately $70,324.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

