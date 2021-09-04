Sether Price Tops $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $599,271.68 and $1,558.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sether has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

