Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $40.07 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

