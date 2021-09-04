SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 56,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.