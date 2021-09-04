Shadows (DOWS) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $155,790.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

