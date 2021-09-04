Shield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,261.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.66 or 0.00013394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $17,261.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

