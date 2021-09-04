SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Hits $128,745.69

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $128,745.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,178.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.63 or 0.07773571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.83 or 0.00432118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $709.29 or 0.01413536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.59 or 0.00644888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00607968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00385458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005905 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

