Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP opened at $1,554.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,513.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.86. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

