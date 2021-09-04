Shopping Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $68.57 or 0.00137027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $64.25 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shopping has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,075 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

