Showcase Price Reaches $0.0250 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $631,975.13 and $177,811.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.