SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $705,238.81 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.19 or 0.07792750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.53 or 0.00426507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.30 or 0.01427431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00138293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00703367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00610358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00399159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005965 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,392,683 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

