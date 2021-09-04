Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Down 1%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.17 and last traded at C$20.38. 39,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 67,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$757.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at C$897,639.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

