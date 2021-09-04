SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $455.68 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00173268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048018 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

