Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.11 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $33.11 million and $905,733.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.