SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

