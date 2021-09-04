Smart MFG (MFG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,251.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $16,251.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

