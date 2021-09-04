SmartCash Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $386,767.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.77 or 0.07767572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00433698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $708.30 or 0.01412250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00138141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.00632080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.12 or 0.00608369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00383583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005906 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

