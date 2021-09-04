SmartKey (SKEY) Achieves Market Cap of $51.09 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $51.09 million and $1.67 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00799003 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

