Smartlands Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,115.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00011145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $78,115.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00173991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048118 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

