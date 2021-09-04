SmartMesh (SMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.28 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 4% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $6.28 million and $195,419.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048192 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

