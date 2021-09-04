Smartshare 1-Day Volume Tops $185,590.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $932,533.96 and approximately $185,590.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00107292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.