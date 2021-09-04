Smooth Love Potion Market Capitalization Hits $265.45 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $265.45 million and approximately $182.37 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

